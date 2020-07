ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.



Related videos from verified sources Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane



Tropical storm Gonzalo is expected to reach hurricane status later on today becoming the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:25 Published 3 hours ago Tropical Storm Eight in the Gulf of Mexico



Tropical Depression #8 is located over the central Gulf of Mexico and is moving WNW at 9mph toward Texas. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna tomorrow with winds up to 45mph as it approaches.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:18 Published 3 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | July 23, 5am update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:31 Published 7 hours ago