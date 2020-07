UNLV professor tapped for Mars mission Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 day ago UNLV professor tapped for Mars mission NASA is getting ready to launch its Mars 2020 rover mission, and a UNLV professor is helping with new discoveries. Geosceience professor Libby Hausrath is one of 15 scientists from around the world who were asked by NASA to help design and carry out the mission. 0

AND A U-N-L-V PROFESSOR IS HELPING WITH NEW DISCOVERIES! GEO-SCIENCE PROFESSOR--- LIBBY HAUSRATH IS ONE OF 15 SCIENTISTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD WHO WERE ASKED BY NASA TO HELP DESIGN AND CARRY OUT THE MISSION. FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER --- ROCK AND SOIL SAMPLES WILL BE BROUGHT BACK TO EARTH FROM MARS. AND THE PROFESSOR WILL HELP SELECT WHICH SAMPLES THE ROVER WILL GRAB. [CRATER] IS A FORMER LAKE.. IT'S A DRY LAKE BED. SO WE WILL PROBABLY SEE EVIDENCE OF PAST LIQUID WATER, LAKE SEDIMENTS. AND OF COURSE ONE OF THE THINGS WE'RE LOOKING FOR IS POTENTIALLY EVIDENCE OF PAST LIFE IF IT WAS THERE. PROFESSOR HAUSRATH SAYS - SHE EXPECTS THE ROVER WILL FIND SOMETHING THE TEAM DOESN'T EXPECT AT ALL--- BECAUSE MARS HAS SURPRISED SCIENTISTS ON EVERY MISSION.





