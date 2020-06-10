Great American Outdoors act passed
National Parks like Red Rock Canyon are about to get some more love.
Congress passed the outdoor act which will give money to recreation projects across the country.
Ivanka Trump Talks About The Importance Of The Great American Outdoors ActCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd had an exclusive interview with Ivanka Trump at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Senate Will Take Up The Great American Outdoors Act This WeekThe Great American Outdoors Act would restore funding to national parks.
Cory Gardner Pushes For Great American Outdoor ActSen. Cory Gardner is a Republican and Colorado's junior senator.