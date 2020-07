Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:03s - Published 4 minutes ago Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago As President Donald Trump prepares to send a “surge of federal law enforcement” to Chicago to help fight violent crime, Black Lives Matter Chicago is seeking a court order to prevent a repeat of the situation in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been seen putting protesters into unmarked cars without apparent cause. 0

Black Lives Matter: Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' surge United States President Donald Trump announced today that he will send federal agents into Chicago...

