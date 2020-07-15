Global  
 

Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s
Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day

Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day

Baseball fans are hoping the weather holds Thursday as baseball finally returns after a four month delay.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports on Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

