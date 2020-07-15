Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day
Baseball fans are hoping the weather holds Thursday as baseball finally returns after a four month delay.
CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports on Opening Day for Major League Baseball.
The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast RT @BSLOnTheVerge: Happy Tuesday, #Orioles fans!
We're back with another episode as we go over a long list of prospect focused prediction… 2 days ago
The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast Happy Tuesday, #Orioles fans!
We're back with another episode as we go over a long list of prospect focused predi… https://t.co/X7C62p8tKw 2 days ago
Jeff White Sox fans have waited a long time to be excited about their baseball team but beating up on a team that finish… https://t.co/yg5pmMLcWU 3 days ago
Florida Mike Baseball NY Mets fans,Sat/Sun watching 2 games against NY Yanks. No contest. Early but nothing there to get excited… https://t.co/iIAVGuJSbL 4 days ago
Findlay Market Parade Committee first pitch baseball delivered to GABPFindlay Market is ready for Opening Day this Friday, now that the Findlay Market Parade Committee delivered the baseball that will be thrown out for the first pitch.
Opening Day starter Duffy thrilled baseball is back"I missed baseball," said Duffy. "I needed this."