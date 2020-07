A total of 45,554 people have died in the UK after testing positive forcoronavirus, with 297,146 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus numbers surged in Arizona Tuesday with 4,273 new cases reported, just over 3,500...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was poised on Saturday to join the top five countries most...

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates...