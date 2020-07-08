Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress highlights sexism of high school dress codes in series of TikToks
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Actress highlights sexism of high school dress codes in series of TikToks

Actress highlights sexism of high school dress codes in series of TikToks

If you went to a high school with any sort of dress code, then you’ll relate to this viral TikTok series created by Nicole Ciravolo.On July 18, the 22-year-old actress uploaded a video in which she plays a school secretary who “does not f*** around”.In her first POV video, Ciravolo talks to a teenage girl who is sent to the office because her tank top is “distracting”.Throughout the interaction, Ciravolo’s character expresses disbelief about the entire situation.In her second video, Ciravolo’s character confronts the teacher about the incident...and asks him why he would send a 16-year-old girl to the principal’s office “just because she was wearing a tank top”.In an interview with BuzzFeed, Ciravolo explained that she herself went to a private Christian school...where her outfits were constantly policed.At her school, Ciravolo said that girls were often forced to wear spare skirts from the office...or, if those skirts didn’t fit, were told to call their parents to get another one

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewMoonGirls

New Moon Girls #DressCodes are #sexist! Have you seen the #TiKTok videos from @nicoleciravolo? https://t.co/lefFfKal3o https://t.co/4T2mArNKI5 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Victor Oladipo Shows Off His Favorite Sneakers, From Rarest to Sexiest [Video]

Victor Oladipo Shows Off His Favorite Sneakers, From Rarest to Sexiest

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is the lucky owner of a pair of Dress Code Jordan IVs, a sneaker so rare that there are only 29 pairs in the world. But don't sleep on the rest of his sneakers...

Credit: GQ     Duration: 05:50Published
TikTok user shares list of 'red flags' she learned from her 'toxic' engagement [Video]

TikTok user shares list of 'red flags' she learned from her 'toxic' engagement

A woman is going viral after sharing the list of“red flags” she wishes she’d recognized earlierin her engagement, which she broke off afterfinding out her fiancé was cheating on her.Devin Allen,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia Star Plays a Game of Lasts [Video]

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia Star Plays a Game of Lasts

Actress Paulina Chávez discusses her lead role in Netflix's teen comedy series.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 08:10Published