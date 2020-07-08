Actress highlights sexism of high school dress codes in series of TikToks Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 weeks ago Actress highlights sexism of high school dress codes in series of TikToks If you went to a high school with any sort of dress code, then you’ll relate to this viral TikTok series created by Nicole Ciravolo.On July 18, the 22-year-old actress uploaded a video in which she plays a school secretary who “does not f*** around”.In her first POV video, Ciravolo talks to a teenage girl who is sent to the office because her tank top is “distracting”.Throughout the interaction, Ciravolo’s character expresses disbelief about the entire situation.In her second video, Ciravolo’s character confronts the teacher about the incident...and asks him why he would send a 16-year-old girl to the principal’s office “just because she was wearing a tank top”.In an interview with BuzzFeed, Ciravolo explained that she herself went to a private Christian school...where her outfits were constantly policed.At her school, Ciravolo said that girls were often forced to wear spare skirts from the office...or, if those skirts didn’t fit, were told to call their parents to get another one 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend