One Direction return to Instagram to launch 10th anniversary celebrations
One Direction return to Instagram to launch 10th anniversary celebrations

One Direction return to Instagram to launch 10th anniversary celebrations

One Direction returned to Instagram for the first time since 2016 to mark 10 years since the group was created.

On This Day: 23 July 2010

 Multi-million selling boyband One Direction formed on the U.K. version of "The X Factor." (July 23)
 
One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk [Video]

One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk

British pop band One Direction have broken their silence on social media.

One Direction: 10 years of the band - in pictures

 An anniversary look back at the boy band, from being talent show hopefuls to world pop sensations.
One Direction fans lose their minds, beg for reunion after band's first tweet in two years

 It's been 10 years since the formation of One Direction. Fans want a reunion. But this is what we actually know is in store so far.
