Businesses Across U.S. Face Legal Fight to Get Much Needed Coronavirus Insurance Claims Veuer - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published Businesses Across U.S. Face Legal Fight to Get Much Needed Coronavirus Insurance Claims Health officials are still waging war against the coronavirus, while another battle is waging between some businesses and their insurance companies over pandemic-related claims. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

