Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games
Fox Sports Adding Virtual Crowds to During Televised Major League Baseball Games
Fox Sports will pack MLB broadcasts with virtual crowds

Major League Baseball's shortened, 60-game season kicks off today, but teams won't be taking the...
engadget - Published

Fox Sports to Put ‘Virtual Fans’ in the Stands for MLB Games (Video)

Fox Sports will put a fake crowd in the stands of its Major League Baseball games starting Saturday....
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays television schedule for new 2020 season

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays television schedule for new 2020 season FOX Sports Sun announced today the network will produce and televise all 60 regular season Rays games...
FOX Sports - Published


Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day [Video]

Baseball Fans Excited For Long Delayed Opening Day

Baseball fans are hoping the weather holds Thursday as baseball finally returns after a four month delay. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports on Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
No fans? Not on FOX Sports. [Video]

No fans? Not on FOX Sports.

Thousands of virtual fans will attend FOX’s MLB games this Saturday.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:36Published
Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game [Video]

Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game

On Monday, Alyssa Nakken became the first female to coach in a Major League Baseball game.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published