COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861deaths, informed the Health Ministry on July 23. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 22 is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.Maharashtra being the worst-affected states in the country reported 1,37,282 active cases on Thursday. Where Tamil Nadu reported 51,765 active cases, Andhra Pradesh reported 31,763 active cases. Delhi on other hand reported 14,954 active cases on July 23.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.
With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on July 12 even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent. Maharashtra with more than 2.4 lakh cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state reported 7,827 new cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, being second worst affected state by the deadly virus, reported 68 deaths and 4244 new COVID-19 positive cases today. On the other hand, the national capital reported 1,573 COVID-19 cases, 2,276 recoveries and 37 deaths on Sunday. Delhi Government informed that 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the state today. Total number of tests done so far stands at 789,853.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. It has touched 61.53% today. Presently, there are 2,64,944 active cases under medical supervision. Maharashtra reported 6,603 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,23,724 including 1,23,192 recoveries and 9,448 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 91,065. Tamil Nadu reports 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,22,350 including 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths. 2,033 COVID-19 cases, 3,982 recovered, and 48 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,04,864, including 78,199 recovered, discharged, migrated, 23,452 active cases and 3,213 deaths. 22,028 COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital today-9,461 RTPCR tests and 12,567 Rapid antigen tests. Delhi government's new 500-bed COVID care centre at Commonwealth Games Village will serve people of East Delhi. New centre aims at providing medical care to patients mild symptoms.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from East Delhi zone, Gautam Gambhir said, "I have returned after attending a meeting of Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed." "No representative of Public Works Department (PWD) attended the meeting. This is level of seriousness of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and agency of his government," he added.
Vegetable sellers of Okhla Mandi complained of stock shortage due to heavy rainfall. It has led to price hike in vegetables. One of the vegetable sellers said, "Due to rainfall, vegetables are getting wasted." The stocks are not getting sold like earlier as footfall is less. Another vegetable seller said, "There is shortage of vegetables, earlier prices were less. Now, they are a bit expensive. Supply is less. As soon as stock will increase, prices will go down. Though difference is not that huge, just tomatoes are a bit expensive. Customers are less and stock is not being sold like earlier."
From the World Health Organisation lauding India's 'utmost urgency' while dealing with the outbreak, to the United States of America's decision to buy 10 crore doses of an experimental vaccine - here..
A serological survey carried out in the national capital found that around 23% of the residents have been affected by Covid-19 so far. A large number of the infected people remain asymptomatic, found..
