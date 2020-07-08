COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23.

1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22.

Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861 today.

Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths today.

The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases stand at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths.

1,041 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,27,364 including 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths.

5,761 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests conducted today.

Total tests done so far stands at 8,89,597.