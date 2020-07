'Inauspicious': Ram Mandir foundation-laying date questioned by Hindu seer

Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati called the timing of the foundation laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya inauspicious.

He also questioned the intent of the event on August 5, claiming that the foundation stone of the temple had already been laid earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone on August 5 in a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.