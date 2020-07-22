Global  
 

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation
Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

Taylor Swift has announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album,which she recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The musiciansaid in the past she would have “overthought” when to release the record,entitled Folklore.

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." For this album she worked with Bon Iver among other artists. She will also release a new music video for "Cardigan" at midnight.

In a move that seems off-brand for Swift, she announced many details of the album, including its...
Taylor Swift just made a surprise announcement on Instagram. Like so many other people, she's been...
Wanted to put this in a separate post so that we could focus properly on the speculative drama. As...
Surprise! Taylor Swift recorded a whole new album, 'Folklore,' which will drop at midnight tonight (July 23).

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album 'Folklore' On July 23, Swift announced that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, 'folklore,' at midnight. The album, which was written and recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

