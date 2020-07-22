Taylor Swift announces surprise new album recorded in isolation

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress
Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' FridayNEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday. The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on..
WorldNews
Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published
BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources