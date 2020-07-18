A jury spent 15 minutes deliberating on the case and ultimately found Timothy Holley guilty.

Tippecanoe County man found guilty on two counts of animal cruelty

Cruelty.

Deputies responded to a call at timothy holley's trailer-home in november of 20-18.

They found three dogs (and a cat locked in a bedroom.

The animals had (no food or water and were severely underweight.

The dogs had even begun to chew a hole in the floor.

Holley initially told officers he stopped by that night to feed the animals.

But he later admitted that was a lie (and that he had not been at the trailer for some time.

One of the dogs did (not survive its injuries.

Holley will be sentenced on september 1st.

Some people are calling on governor eric holcomb to investigate