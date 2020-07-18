Global  
 

Tippecanoe County man found guilty on two counts of animal cruelty
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
A jury spent 15 minutes deliberating on the case and ultimately found Timothy Holley guilty.

Cruelty.

Deputies responded to a call at timothy holley's trailer-home in november of 20-18.

They found three dogs (and a cat locked in a bedroom.

The animals had (no food or water and were severely underweight.

The dogs had even begun to chew a hole in the floor.

Holley initially told officers he stopped by that night to feed the animals.

But he later admitted that was a lie (and that he had not been at the trailer for some time.

One of the dogs did (not survive its injuries.

Holley will be sentenced on september 1st.

