India slams Pakistan 'farce' on Kulbhushan Jadhav: 'Blocked legal remedies'

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a "farcical approach" in handling the case, adding India is exploring available options in the matter.

Pakistan had earlier this month said July 20 is the last date of filing a review petition by Jadhav against the death sentence handed down to him by a Pakistani military court.