'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Harry Styles English singer and songwriter
Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
'He's slid into her DMs': Is Harry Styles back in touch with ex Daisy Lowe?
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19Published
Harry Styles postpones North American tour dates and plans to spend time educating himself about racism
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
One Direction English-Irish boy band
One Direction return to Instagram to launch 10th anniversary celebrations
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
On This Day: 23 July 2010Multi-million selling boyband One Direction formed on the U.K. version of "The X Factor." (July 23)
USATODAY.com
One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
One Direction: 10 years of the band - in picturesAn anniversary look back at the boy band, from being talent show hopefuls to world pop sensations.
BBC News
Louis Tomlinson English pop singer
Louis Tomlinson exits Simon Cowell's record label
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Louis Tomlinson splits from Simon Cowell's Syco label
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:49Published
Brody Jenner dating Louis Tomlinson's ex
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:10Published
Zayn Malik English singer and songwriter
Zayn Malik's baby niece subjected to d*ath threats by troll
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:11Published
Liam Payne English singer and songwriter
Liam Payne joins BBC Bitesize to explain his song lyrics
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Niall Horan Irish singer and songwriter
Niall Horan reportedly dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Niall Horan admits his lockdown songs have been 'crap'
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:56Published
Arabella Chi claims she rejected Niall Horan because he's 'too short'
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources