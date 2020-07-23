Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint

|
Randall wilson shot justice multiple times... and then shot himself.
Both died at medical center navicent health -- baldwin.
Bibb county sheriff's investigators are trying to find a man who they say robbed a fast food restaurant at gun point.
According to the sheriff's office, a man pulled up to the drive thru window at zaxby's on northside drive in macon at 9:45 last night.
He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
After getting some cash, he left in a white or silver car.
