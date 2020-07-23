Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

Randall wilson shot justice multiple times... and then shot himself.

Both died at medical center navicent health -- baldwin.

According to the sheriff's office, a man pulled up to the drive thru window at zaxby's on northside drive in macon at 9:45 last night.

He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting some cash, he left in a white or silver car.

