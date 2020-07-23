Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint

Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Randall wilson shot justice multiple times... and then shot himself.

Both died at medical center navicent health -- baldwin.

Bibb county sheriff's investigators are trying to find a man who they say robbed a fast food restaurant at gun point.

According to the sheriff's office, a man pulled up to the drive thru window at zaxby's on northside drive in macon at 9:45 last night.

He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting some cash, he left in a white or silver car.

This is a photo




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint, Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators looking for suspect https://t.co/IgdxgQNow1 5 hours ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT MORNING UPDATE: GBI investigating possible murder-suicide in Milledgeville; Zaxby’s in Macon robbed at gunpoint, Sh… https://t.co/X1otNfiSBn 7 hours ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Zaxby’s in Macon robbed at gunpoint, Sheriff’s Investigators looking for suspect https://t.co/Srlv0soVwx 10 hours ago