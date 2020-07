Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip Video Credit: VOGUE - Duration: 13:21s - Published 1 day ago Joey King’s Guide to a Perfect Summer Glow—And the $7 Facial Spray That Fakes a Spa Trip In her Beauty Secrets video, the Kissing Booth 2 star shares how to appreciate SPF while still mastering bronzer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this