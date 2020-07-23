CHP Officers Stop Fairfield Sideshow That Assembled Right Off I-80
California Highway Patrol officers worked quickly to stop a sideshow that was happening right next to Interstate 80 near Fairfield.
Katie Johnston reports.
Ivey McClelland 😷😷😷😷😷 RT @CBSSacramento: CHP Officers Stop Fairfield Sideshow That Assembled Right Off I-80 https://t.co/tWhfQNfP9F https://t.co/567i0bEyh8 5 minutes ago
CBS Sacramento CBS13 CHP Officers Stop Fairfield Sideshow That Assembled Right Off I-80 https://t.co/tWhfQNfP9F https://t.co/567i0bEyh8 25 minutes ago
James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate CHP Officers Stop Fairfield ‘Sideshow’ That Assembled Right Off I-80 https://t.co/MVe8xqBKfS https://t.co/vqMl5LgL1Z 1 hour ago