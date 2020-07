Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 day ago Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue For months before a scam co-opting the accounts of several famous people on Twitter was revealed and quickly quashed last week, a similar scheme was being perpetrated on YouTube using images of Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Tesla founder Elon Musk and others, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Anne Makovec reports. (7/23/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Prochef Bill RT @BitcoinDood: Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue https://t.co/FKypBpJN0h 2 hours ago Bitcoin Dood Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue https://t.co/FKypBpJN0h 3 hours ago Ron Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue - CBS San Francis… https://t.co/7oC5D3kkNm 22 hours ago Terry Skip https://t.co/RmrnHKqN0h Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad R… https://t.co/mhTNN9gFT3 23 hours ago Tech Industry Briefly Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While C... https://t.co/2lIyoYqmlk #tech #techbiz 1 day ago BUX Markets Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue - CBS San Francis… https://t.co/eQ5fZwWijO 1 day ago Finance RT @SaeedBaygi: Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring #cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue - CBS San Francisco http… 1 day ago Saeed Valadbaygi Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring #cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue - CBS San Franci… https://t.co/9AsxYnouNC 1 day ago