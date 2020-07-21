Global  
 

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, pro baseball closed spring training back in mid-March.

For this year, the standard 162-game regular season has been cut down to 60 games.

40 of those games see teams playing competitors in their division.

The rest will be corresponding divisions facing off, such as the NL East vs.

AL East.

The schedule cuts down on travel, and the MLB won't play in a "bubble" like other sports.

The Designated Hitter role extends to the National League this year as well.

Aside from the Toronto Blue Jays, all teams are playing at their home stadiums. The Blue Jays were not granted access back to Canada and will have to find another place to play.

Should a player contract COVID-19, they will need to produce two negative tests before returning to the field.

