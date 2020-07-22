Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas

Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas The company will invest $1.1 billion in the Travis County assembly plant.

The Gigafactory will employ at least 5,000 people who will be paid a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

The site will be used to build Tesla’s new Cybertruck and the Model Y small SUV.

CEO Elon Musk described the new development as "an ecological paradise" that will be open to the public for hiking and biking.

Musk also added that the company “will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously” later this year.