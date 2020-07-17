Global  
 

Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

10,000 Leeds United fans defy COVID-19 distancing guidelines and descend on Elland Road to cheer players in open-top bus celebrations.

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre [Video]

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre

A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Leeds announce five-year kit deal with Adidas

 Leeds United, who earned promotion to the Premier League last week, have signed a five-year kit deal with German sportswear firm Adidas starting from the..
WorldNews
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations [Video]

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations

A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:57Published

Leeds police officers injured as fans leave piles of rubbish

 Thousands of fans gathered in Leeds to celebrate their club's promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News

Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coach

 Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.
BBC News

Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home plea

 The club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
BBC News

Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland Road

 The club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.
BBC News

Leeds United chief urges fans to stay home for trophy-lift

 Angus Kinnear says people's health is more important than Championship trophy celebrations.
BBC News

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League

Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion [Video]

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion

Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion [Video]

Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Leeds defend open top bus decision [Video]

Leeds defend open top bus decision

Leeds have defended their decision to allow players to celebrate with the Championship trophy on an open top bus outside Elland Road.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:38Published
Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion [Video]

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion

Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away. Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
'Leeds facing backlash from own fans' [Video]

'Leeds facing backlash from own fans'

Sky Sports News Tim Thornton says some Leeds supporters are disappointed they were told to stay away and therefore missed an open top bus parade.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published