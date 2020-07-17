Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

10,000 Leeds United fans defy COVID-19 distancing guidelines and descend on Elland Road to cheer players in open-top bus celebrations.

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Angus Kinnear says people's health is more important than Championship trophy celebrations.

The club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.

The club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United, who earned promotion to the Premier League last week, have signed a five-year kit deal with German sportswear firm Adidas starting from the..

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.