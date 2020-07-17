Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

|
Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre
Leeds announce five-year kit deal with AdidasLeeds United, who earned promotion to the Premier League last week, have signed a five-year kit deal with German sportswear firm Adidas starting from the..
WorldNews
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations
Leeds police officers injured as fans leave piles of rubbishThousands of fans gathered in Leeds to celebrate their club's promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coachHuddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.
BBC News
Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home pleaThe club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
BBC News
Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland RoadThe club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.
BBC News
Leeds United chief urges fans to stay home for trophy-liftAngus Kinnear says people's health is more important than Championship trophy celebrations.
BBC News
Elland Road stadium
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion
