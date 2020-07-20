Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Boris Johnson says the virus outbreak has demonstrated the "merits" of the union between England and Scotland are 'very strong'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance....
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Stargazyhare

Jack Rabbit #RejoinTheEU 🇪🇺 🕷 RT @BremainInSpain: Johnson visits a town named after him in #Orkney today .. it’s a real place 😊 #Johnson #Scotland https://t.co/Mlma6gMX… 30 seconds ago

fotopak

okeh RT @SkyNews: "We had a referendum on breaking up the union only six years ago - that is not a generation by any computation." Prime Minist… 3 minutes ago