Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P could reclaim record high this year: strategist
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:16s - Published
S&P could reclaim record high this year: strategist

S&P could reclaim record high this year: strategist

Chaikin Analytics' Dan Russo says the S&P 500 could rise another 3% this year get back to record levels.

He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama fiscal and monetary stimulus will drive equities higher.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chaikin Analytics Chaikin Analytics


S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

US stocks rise in volatile trading

 New York: US stocks ended volatile session higher as investors digested a slew of latest earnings reports. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average..
WorldNews
Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst [Video]

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst

Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:44Published

Banks and energy firms lead stocks higher on Wall Street

 Wall Street extended its recent run of gains Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the stock market’s gains for the day. The Standard & Poor’s..
WorldNews

Wall Street continues gains for third straight week

 Wall Street ticked higher Friday to close out its third straight winning week, one punctuated by hopes that the economy can continue to steady itself despite the..
WorldNews

Fred Katayama Fred Katayama journalist

Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months [Video]

Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and depressed demand. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
United expands mask mandates to airports [Video]

United expands mask mandates to airports

United Airlines said Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this