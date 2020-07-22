Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends.

The contract also includes a $65 million signing bonus, an MLB record.

Combined with his original deal, Betts is earning a total of $392 million.

According to 'Sports Illustrated,' only Mike Trout's $430 million deal with the Angels tops Betts.

Mookie Betts, via ESPN The Boston Red Sox traded the 2018 AL MVP to Los Angeles in February.

The 27-year-old is one of baseball's best players, tallying at least 100 runs and 20 home runs in the last four seasons.

Four-time All-Star Betts is also known for his defense in right field, having won four Gold Gloves.

He joins the ranks of NL MVP Cody Bellinger and starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers are coming off two World Series appearances in the last three seasons and seven consecutive NL West titles.