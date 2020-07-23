Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s
WEB EXTRA: Olympics Countdown Clock Marks One Year Until The Games

A countdown clock in Tokyo, Japan flashed 365 days on Thursday, marking one year until the Summer Olympics.

The opening ceremony for the 2020 games was supposed to be Friday, July 24 but the games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

