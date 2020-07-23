WEB EXTRA: Olympics Countdown Clock Marks One Year Until The Games
A countdown clock in Tokyo, Japan flashed 365 days on Thursday, marking one year until the Summer Olympics.
The opening ceremony for the 2020 games was supposed to be Friday, July 24 but the games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway ParkA sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” went up outside Fenway Park in Boston Wednesday. The 254-foot-long billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation. A Red Sox spokesperson said “… we..
WEB EXTRA: Elephant Takes A Nap In PoolColonel the elephant was relaxing at the Fort Worth Zoo earlier this month. Take a look at how he took a breath while taking a nap in the pool.
WEB EXTRA: Lightning Strike and Statue of LibertyAs severe storms passed over New York City on Wednesday night, one person aboard a passing ferry caught the moment lightning appeared to strike very close to the Statue of Liberty.