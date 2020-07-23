Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news
Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news
With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases.
1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 29,557 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, which is the highest recorded in a day so far.
