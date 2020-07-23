Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news

Vikram Chandra on India's Covid tally crossing 12 lakh, & other news

With the highest one-day spike of 45,720 cases in 24 hours, India's Covid tally crossed 12 lakh cases.

1,129 deaths were reported in a day taking the total death tally to 29,861.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 29,557 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, which is the highest recorded in a day so far.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nitinwilliamso1

nitin williamson Vikram Chandra on India hitting 1 million Covid case-milestone, other s... https://t.co/2AWanxsvUJ Sent from Hindustan Times Android App. 6 days ago

Snygil2

Snygil RT @htTweets: With over 30,000 new #Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, infections in India are inching closer to 1 million-mark. While death… 1 week ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times With over 30,000 new #Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, infections in India are inching closer to 1 million-mark. W… https://t.co/fJ9m9iD0Cc 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence [Video]

Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence

George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published
California Sees 12,040-Case Increase In Coronavirus [Video]

California Sees 12,040-Case Increase In Coronavirus

The state is releasing the latest numbers. California recorded another 12,000 cases yesterday, down slightly from the record high the day before. The state did see a record number of deaths though, 157..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:30Published
COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India [Video]

COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published