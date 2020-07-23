Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards of any size

Families across the country have had to cancel vacations, reschedule birthday parties, and try to keep their children busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to staying inside the house, there is only so much a family can do.

Many have broken out board games or have even put together a few puzzles, but before you know it, everyone is looking for something to do again.

Long Island’s Kristi Daly and her husband Joe noticed their kids loved playing outside on their homemade obstacle course and figured other families could benefit from this as well!