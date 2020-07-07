Online goat farm starts selling 'bakra' at Jogeshwari Mumbai ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that coronavirus is not a disease but "punishment by God for our sins and the best cure is that we all pray to God." His statement comes ahead of Bakr Eid, in which he appealed from the government that on this occasion, markets should be opened so that people for trade of animals. He also said, "Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end coronavirus."
Ahead of Bakrid, online selling of goats has started in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. One of the goat sellers said, "I think this is for the first time happening that business of goats is taking place online. We aren't getting the desired response as people are not used to it. They are still in hope that 'Bakra mandi' will set up and then they will go to make the purchase."
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861 today. Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths. 1,041 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,27,364 including 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths. 5,761 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 8,89,597.
In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, a vending machine installed at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters. The machine will provide two types of masks one is N-95 and other is disposable mask. The hand sanitisers ranging from Rs 50-100 are available and free size gloves are also available.