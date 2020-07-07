Online goat farm starts selling 'bakra' at Jogeshwari Mumbai ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra govt issued guidelines to buy goat online on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Online selling of goat started at Mumbai's Jogeshwari by Wasim Khan the owner of goat farm.

The buyers have to select goat online and then the goat will be delivered to their address within 2 hours.

The three-day festival begins from July 30.