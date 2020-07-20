Stocks Slump Thursday on Coronavirus Fears, Rising Jobless Numbers

Jobless Claims Are a Warning Sign, Jim Cramer SaysJim Cramer gives some insight into what's moving the markets Thursday and how he's approaching the latest round of jobless claims.
Stocks Point Lower Thursday on Higher Jobless ClaimsStocks were lower Thursday as first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in four months.
Bull run continues on bourses, IT stocks lead the rallyEquity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing..