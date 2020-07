Soda-pop shop features more than 700 flavors of soda!

Looking for a Dad's Root Beer or Frostie blue cream soda now that the summer months have hit?

Galco's One-Stop Soda Pop Shop features more than 700 different flavors of soda.

The shop in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood has been family owned and operated for more than 100 years.

The shop, known for its soda pop, stocks its shelves with fan-favorite flavors.

In this store alone, there are about 800 different types of soda.

Visit them at, 5702 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042