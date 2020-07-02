Global  
 

University of kentucky healthcare is blaming a company's software flaw for some false positive coronavirus tests.

U-k says it discovered 26 incorrect results this month...all from the same company...one of four it uses...thermo fisher scientific out of massachusetts.

U-k says every patient who received incorrect results has been notified.

U-k also notified the company and the f-d-a.

U-k says it has given 30-thousand coronavirus tests




