Testing in Cardinal Valley
WTVQ Lexington, KY
story at 5p
Remains at 42.

The city's mobile neighborhood testing program is back in the cardinal valley area.

When we were there...traffic was backed-up about four blocks.

The free drive-up or walk-up testing is focused on the hispanic community since it's being disproportianately affected....but anyone can get tested.

You need your insurance card and i-d.

Results generally take two days.

If you're postive, you'll get a phone call...negative...a text.

The testing lab's encouraging people to get tested even if you don't have any symptoms. bobby:"i think it's always good to know where you stand.

I think the more testing we have as a community the better of we'll be in the long run.

A lot of people aren't symptomatic but they can show up positive so the last thing you want to do is be infected and then go to our elderly population or other more vulnurable populations and spread it that way."

Testing will continue tomorrow at cardinal valley elementary from noon-to-eight.

On saturday it moves to valley park from




