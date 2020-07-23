Global  
 

Nationals' Juan Soto Tests Positive For COVID-19
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Nationals phenom Juan Soto to miss opening day after positive COVID-19 test

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Mike...
Nationals' Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus ahead of 2020 MLB Opening Day game vs. Yankees, per report

Soto will miss Thursday night's opener against the Yankees
