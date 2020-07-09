Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, can be released from prison, again.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Cohen To Be Released From Prison; Federal Judge Rules Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen will be released from prison again; the judge agreed he...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Independent


US judge finds Cohen target of retaliation, orders release

Former Trump lawyer Cohen was put back in jail as retaliation for plans to publish a book on the...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC News


News24.com | Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks release from jail, calling it 'retaliation'

Michael Cohen has asked a federal court to release him from prison, saying he was put back behind...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs [Video]

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

President Trump’s niece claims that she has heard her uncle in the past use the n-word and also anti-Semitic slurs. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules [Video]

Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into federal custody.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published