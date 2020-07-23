Months-long undercover investigation lands 12 behind bars in Clay County on drug charges

|
"the clay county sheriff's office says"..
"12"-drug deale "are now in jail".
"police say"..
Several months of investigating led to "16"-warrants.
All of the individuals..
Are facing charges "related to dealing" or, "having methamphetamine".
"the sheriff's office says"..
"officers" "arrested many of the wanted people" yesterday.
"12"-of them "are in jail".
And at last check..
"police" were still looking for "4"-more individuals.
They are: dennis stevens..
Joseph adkins..
Dustin half-acre... and teresa pipes.
"the chief deputy of the sheriff's office says"..
"the department" may be small..
But it takes "drug allegations" ver seriously.
////// ///// the war never ends, there's always going to be someone dealing drugs.
Whether it's meth, marijuana or other narcotics.
So, again, this is a step, this is something we'd like to do in a regular basis.
So.
Anybody dealing drugs in our community, we're going to come find you.
////// you can call "the clay county sheriff's office" about this investigation..
Or, to report any other suspicious activity.
