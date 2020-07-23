Global  
 

Months-long undercover investigation lands 12 behind bars in Clay County on drug charges
"the clay county sheriff's office says"..

"12"-drug deale "are now in jail".

"police say"..

Several months of investigating led to "16"-warrants.

All of the individuals..

Are facing charges "related to dealing" or, "having methamphetamine".

"the sheriff's office says"..

"officers" "arrested many of the wanted people" yesterday.

"12"-of them "are in jail".

And at last check..

"police" were still looking for "4"-more individuals.

They are: dennis stevens..

Joseph adkins..

Dustin half-acre... and teresa pipes.

"the chief deputy of the sheriff's office says"..

"the department" may be small..

But it takes "drug allegations" ver seriously.

////// ///// the war never ends, there's always going to be someone dealing drugs.

Whether it's meth, marijuana or other narcotics.

So, again, this is a step, this is something we'd like to do in a regular basis.

So.

Anybody dealing drugs in our community, we're going to come find you.

////// you can call "the clay county sheriff's office" about this investigation..

Or, to report any other suspicious activity.




