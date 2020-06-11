New York Times Acquires Serial Productions in $25M Deal
New York Times Acquires Serial Productions in $25M Deal
The New York Times acquired Serial Productions, the company behind the renowned "Serial Podcast." The deal was worth a reported $25 million.
