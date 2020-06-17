Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Chicks Play a Fun Game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?' | Billboard
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:51s - Published
The Chicks Play a Fun Game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?' | Billboard

The Chicks Play a Fun Game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?' | Billboard

The Chicks have been together for three decades, so they'd know each other pretty well, right?

Billboard sat down with Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire for a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?" to test their knowledge

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monsta X Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?' | Billboard [Video]

Monsta X Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?' | Billboard

In this game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?,' Monsta X reveal which member is most likely to forget the lyrics to a song, who is the best dancer, who is the biggest troublemaker, and much..

Credit: Billboard: Fishing For Answers     Duration: 03:04Published