Dr. Rick Malley answers COVID-19 questions Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:51s - Published 3 minutes ago Dr. Rick Malley answers COVID-19 questions Dr. Rick Malley, in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Boston Children's Hospital, answers questions about COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY WILL IMPACT YOUR FORECASTFOR TOMORROW.EMIL A STAGGERING MILESTONEREACHED TODAY IN THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE U.S..JOINING US TO DISCUSS IS DR.MALLEY.WE HAVE EXCEEDED 4 MILLION CASESOF COVID-19 IN THE U.S.IT TOOK ONLY TWO WEEKS TO ADD ONTHAT LAST MILLION CASES.WHAT ARE YOUR CONCERNS ABOUT HOWQUICKLY THESE CASE NUMBERS ARESEARCHING?





You Might Like

Tweets about this