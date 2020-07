Reds 2000 Position Preview: Outfielders

Jesse Winker hopes to get a lot of at-bats between playing outfield or DHing.

THE FORECAST FOR THIS REDSSEASON OPENER - CLEAR BLUE ANDSUNNY.

WHETHER THEY REIGN OVERTHE NL CENTRAL THIS YEAR COULDCOME DOWN TO THEIR OUTFIELD.THERE ARE TALENTED OPTIONS FORTHE THREE SPOTS -- BUT OUTSIDEOF FREE AGENT ADDITION NICKCASTELLANOS -- ALL AREUNPROVEN OVER AN EXTENDEDSTRETCH.JESSE WINKER IS IN THEMIX TO PLAY EVERYDAY.

JUSTWHERE -- HE DOESN'T SEEM TOMIND.winker: whether it's play,whether it's play left, playcenter, play right, dh or ifit's my turn to pinch hit lateor early in the game.

Whateveri'm called to do that do i'mgonna do.

It's a sprint sowhatever i can do tocontribute, i'll dothat.CASTELLANOS, WHO THE REDSSIGNED AWAY FROM THE CUBS,SAYS HE'LL PLAY AFTER HE WASHIT IN THE BACK BY A PITCH ONFRIDAY.