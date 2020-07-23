Indiana Mask Mandate
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports some people in Indiana are fighting the need to wear a mask despite surging numbers in that state.
Amy Huffman RT @WDRBNews: MASK MANDATE- The Floyd County Board of Health has implemented a mask mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Julie Ann Indiana Governor: Remove the Indiana State Mask Mandate - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/9YcIhbVT6g via @Change 43 seconds ago
JJM RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Indiana Governor says all people over age 8 will be under a face mask mandate beginning Monday; violation will b… 1 minute ago
Set The Narrative RT @93wibc: Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says Governor Eric Holcomb does not have the authority to issue a mask mandate for the Sta… 2 minutes ago
WFYI News Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new mask mandate. https://t.co/2f0AmgxIXI via @laurenechapman_ https://t.co/mLjb7SBfGX 3 minutes ago
Mel @LilGrayKittyCat @GovHolcomb first I support this mandate. second this is an opportunity to hire unemployed worker… https://t.co/SxrrcCLNKs 4 minutes ago
Claire McCartney📸 RT @lit_lizzy: IMAGINE protesting mandatory mask at Indiana's state house and then a few days later Eric Holcomb announces a STATE WIDE mas… 5 minutes ago
Steven Harp RT @chicagotribune: Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow th… 8 minutes ago
"I think everybody needs to be wearing a mask..." people on either side of the mask mandate speak ouMany people are on either side of the issue when it comes to wearing a mask. Now, it's mandatory in Indiana.
Gov. Holcomb issues statewide mask mandateThe statewide Indiana face mask mandate will begin on Monday, July 27.
