Mike Tyson Is Going To Fight Again
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Mike Tyson Is Going To Fight Again
This will be a must see match.
Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is returning to the ring at 54 years old, where he’ll face off against another 50-year...
Also reported by •BBC News, USATODAY.com, Daily Star, CBC.ca, Belfast Telegraph, WorldNews


‘He’s gotta go’ – Roy Jones Jr believes Mike Tyson will try to knock him out in exhibition bout and is desperate to win

Mike Tyson will face former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr on his return to the ring at the...
talkSPORT - Published

Boxing: Mike Tyson confirms comeback exhibition fight against Roy Jones Junior

Boxing: Mike Tyson confirms comeback exhibition fight against Roy Jones Junior Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to make his boxing comeback.Tyson will return to...
Also reported by •BBC News, USATODAY.com, Daily Star, Belfast Telegraph



C00kieMonster6

El don 😤 This Mike Tyson fight is going to be Incredible I feel like. I’m Giddy 🙌🏽 2 minutes ago

8DreamChaser7

Tramaine F So I’m hearing about that Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight happening in September who y’all think gonna win that fi… https://t.co/9iU0YEdNCu 3 minutes ago

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D RT @John_Shaft_1971: Not sure why people are thinking Roy Jones is going to have his way with Mike Tyson LOL haven't seen Roy fight in a mi… 9 minutes ago

PAK786ZEE

FIGHT GAME 🥊🥊🥊 RT @MichaelBensonn: Interesting to see what happens now with Canelo's next fight, which has been in the works for Sept 12th. Was possibly g… 10 minutes ago

John_Shaft_1971

John W. Not sure why people are thinking Roy Jones is going to have his way with Mike Tyson LOL haven't seen Roy fight in a… https://t.co/PcS4P3liMn 12 minutes ago

sam_I_am_sam2

sam @molly_knight why is Mike Tyson going to fight Roy Jones? 17 minutes ago

StinkyJSock

Stinky J. Sock @Super70sSports And Mike Tyson is going to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. 19 minutes ago

CGreen_22

C.Green RT @JoshEberley: Mike Tyson is going to fight? 2020 really has been four decades in 7 months 39 minutes ago


Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson [Video]

Mike Tyson To Fight Roy Jones Jr. In Carson

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition [Video]

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on Sept. 12. The event is currently slated to be conducted in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week' [Video]

Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week'

Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week' Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to go “toe to fin” with one of the ocean’s most ferocious predators. 'Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published