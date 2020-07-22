Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mookie Betts Big Contract
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Mookie Betts Big Contract
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts’ $365 million extension with Dodgers makes ‘total sense’

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts’ $365 million extension with Dodgers makes ‘total sense’ Mookie Betts has just agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hear...
FOX Sports - Published

Betts, Dodgers strike 12-year, $365M contract extension on eve of opening day

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball's first big-money deal since the coronavirus...
CBC.ca - Published

Betts gets $365M, 12-year deal with Dodgers through 2032

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball’s first big-money...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

Mr_Ben1997

Benjamin Ruiz RT @973TheFanSD: Fernando Tatis was asked about having to face Mookie Betts in-division for the foreseeable future and what getting that hu… 3 seconds ago

TheHerd

Herd w/Colin Cowherd RT @FOXSports: "Mookie Betts to the Dodgers is a great contract... This makes total sense for arguably the best player in baseball." @Coli… 53 seconds ago

CalderHolbrook

Calder Holbrook A faceful of warm, moist breath! :) https://t.co/f339iFXXoB 2 minutes ago

drizzydrew98

Andrew Vera RT @JonHeyman: As part of his contract, Mookie Betts will donate 100K each year to the Dodgers charity. 2 minutes ago

Jerri3dz

Jerri Vance RT @randi_radcliffe: Mookie Betts signs a 12-year contract yesterday and Clayton Kershaw goes on the IL today. Being a Dodger fan really is… 5 minutes ago

sebybonilla

🇲🇽🇲🇽 Capitán Cassian 🇲🇽🇲🇽 RT @DodgersLowDown: Woah! According to @JonHeyman, Mookie Betts will donate $100k each year to the #Dodgers charity as a part of his contra… 5 minutes ago

Suhhh_Kiiid

nola is my dad RT @ToddZolecki: Matt Klentak didn't say much about contract talks with J.T. Realmuto. But as it related to Mookie Betts/LA deal, he said,… 7 minutes ago

dc408dxtr

#DCBLOG So, tonight it’s the Yankees & Nationals as the home team begins their title defense. Then it’s the Giants & Dodger… https://t.co/FKi9YifVju 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers [Video]

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with Dodgers makes 'total sense' [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with Dodgers makes 'total sense'

Mookie Betts has just agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the Dodgers are one of the few teams equipped to handle a big..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:09Published
Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension [Video]

Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension

WEEI's Lou Merloni tweeted on Wednesday that Betts and the Dodgers are apparently closing in on a long-term deal worth big bucks. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published