On a rainy afternoon in Tampa, a private jet landed with very precious cargo.



Related videos from verified sources Local couple changes business from boats to making masks



A Pinellas County couple switched up their business model from boats to masks. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01 Published 26 minutes ago Seniors use sewing skills to get crafty making masks for veterans



There is a group of retired ladies living in a Pinellas County RV park who make hundreds of masks for veterans every week. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43 Published 3 hours ago Parents consider micro-schooling



Right now parents are considering different options when it comes to school during the pandemic. One option is called micro-schooling. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 6 hours ago