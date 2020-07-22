Global  
 

DC's new name is the Washington Football Team
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:25s - Published
DC's new name is the Washington Football Team
DC's new name is the Washington Football Team | Brad Galli has more
NFL Washington Redskins Temporarily Renamed 'Washington Football Team'

NFL Washington Redskins Temporarily Renamed 'Washington Football Team' Watch VideoThe NFL's team in Washington, D.C. will temporarily be called the "Washington Football...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsThe WrapSeattle TimesCBS SportsUSATODAY.comESPN


LeBron James, Other Sports Stars Ridicule NFL Club Being Rebranded as ‘Washington Football Team’: ‘Is That Real?? No Way!’

LeBron James, Other Sports Stars Ridicule NFL Club Being Rebranded as ‘Washington Football Team’: ‘Is That Real?? No Way!’ Sports stars, commentators, and social media users ridiculed the Washington NFL club's temporary...
Mediaite - Published

Washington Football Team will be temporary moniker for NFL franchise

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team until a new name...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com



AndrewCiali_

Andrew RT @AdamSchefter: Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, source… 3 seconds ago

Just_Myles

Myles Fowler What about the chiefs? https://t.co/J1kMKmwI1I 4 seconds ago

MickStephenzHD

Mike Stephenz @yunglinkjr They officially have no name. Just plain the Washington football team..... lol. 5 seconds ago

SailorJoon2003

Jolie's Lips (aspiring Aristocrat/Forum Homo Icon) RT @AnnCoulter: Hey Redskins, smooth move--officially changing your name to "Washington Football Team." Know who agrees with me? My broth… 5 seconds ago

YMcglaun

❌Chocolate Chip, NO DIRECT MESSAGING ❌ RT @catturd2: OMG! This is not a joke. I repeat - THIS IS NOT A JOKE. The Washington Redskins have chosen their new name for 2020 ...… 5 seconds ago

BattlesAndrew

Andrew Battles RT @scrowder: Pretty sure since George Washington is also cancelled the team name is still racist. They should just call themselves “Footb… 8 seconds ago

ScottEdwardsWC

Scott Edwards The Washington Redskins changed their name to Washington Football Team LMAO yo I’m ded that’s the most creative name I’ve ever seen 8 seconds ago

RebeccaHCP

Rebecca RT @EmeraldRobinson: The Redskins changing their name to “Washington Football Team” brilliantly captures the anonymous corporate grifter an… 10 seconds ago


Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team" [Video]

Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
Report: DC NFL Team Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Until Adoption Of New Name [Video]

Report: DC NFL Team Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Until Adoption Of New Name

The Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as "Washington Football..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References [Video]

EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins References

The NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published