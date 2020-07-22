DC's new name is the Washington Football Team

Andrew RT @AdamSchefter: Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, source… 3 seconds ago
Myles Fowler What about the chiefs?
https://t.co/J1kMKmwI1I 4 seconds ago
Mike Stephenz @yunglinkjr They officially have no name. Just plain the Washington football team..... lol. 5 seconds ago
Jolie's Lips (aspiring Aristocrat/Forum Homo Icon) RT @AnnCoulter: Hey Redskins, smooth move--officially changing your name to "Washington Football Team." Know who agrees with me? My broth… 5 seconds ago
❌Chocolate Chip, NO DIRECT MESSAGING ❌ RT @catturd2: OMG! This is not a joke.
I repeat - THIS IS NOT A JOKE.
The Washington Redskins have chosen their new name for 2020 ...… 5 seconds ago
Andrew Battles RT @scrowder: Pretty sure since George Washington is also cancelled the team name is still racist.
They should just call themselves “Footb… 8 seconds ago
Scott Edwards The Washington Redskins changed their name to Washington Football Team LMAO yo I’m ded that’s the most creative name I’ve ever seen 8 seconds ago
Rebecca RT @EmeraldRobinson: The Redskins changing their name to “Washington Football Team” brilliantly captures the anonymous corporate grifter an… 10 seconds ago
Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.
Report: DC NFL Team Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Until Adoption Of New NameThe Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as "Washington Football..
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins ReferencesThe NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21'.