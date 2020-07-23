Global  
 

Seattle unveils Kraken team name, logo
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Seattle unveils Kraken team name, logo | Brad Galli has more
Seattle NHL expansion franchise reveals 'Kraken' as team name

The NHL's newest team finally has its name: the Seattle Kraken. The expansion franchise unveiled its...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •ESPN


NHL's Seattle Kraken to break the ice in 2021-22

Seattle's NHL team has finally announced its name -- the Kraken -- as well as a color scheme: icy...
ESPN - Published

Release the Kraken! Seattle, NHL's 32nd team, unveils name and logo

The Kraken will begin their season in 2021-22. The nickname is a nod to mythological creature and "S"...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



