Some parents turning to micro-schooling to provide education to kids during pandemic Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:17s - Published 15 minutes ago Some parents turning to micro-schooling to provide education to kids during pandemic Parents are considering different options when it comes to school as they manage the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SCHOOL AS THEYMANAGE THEPRESSURE OF THEPANDEMIC.ONE IS CALLEDMICRO-SCHOOLING.NBC26 TODAYANCHOR BROOKEHAFS REPORTS.MICROSCHOOLING....IS BASICALLY A SMALLSCHOOL.'IT' COULD HAVEREGULARCLASSROOM SPACE--OR OPERATE OUT OFSOMEONE'S HOMEUSING REMOTECURRICULUMS.DOCTOR MAUREENO'SHAWNESSYSTARTED THEMICRO-SCHOOLCOALTION.SHE HOPES THEYCAN HELP EASEDROP-OUT RATES ...MAKING SURE NO KIDFALLS THROUGH THECRACKS.SHE SAYS THEYALSO ALLOWTEACHERS TO BUILDRELATIONSHIPS WITHEACH STUDENT ANDFOCUS ON THEIRPASSIONS.".....Dr. MaureenO'Shaughnessy / Founderand Executive Director,Micro-School Coalition"Usually there's a themeattached to it, or a certainpopulation they're serving,or they're trying toaccomplish something thatperhaps isn't gettingaccomplished in largerschools."......."TRT: 9sec"We all thrive when we'reseen and heard andvalued, and that can'talways happen if ateacher has 149 other kidsto teach that day."DOCTORS SAY SOMEPARENTS HAVETURNED TO SOCIALMEDIA WITHQUESTIONS ABOUTLOGISTICS ORINCLUSION.A FACEBOOK GROUPHAS BEEN CREATEDFOR PARENTS ANDEDUCATORSINTERESTED INMICRO-SCHOOLING.THE MICRO-SCHOOLCOALITION OFFERSFREE INFORMATIONSESSIONS ANDPODCASTS IF YOUWANT TO LEARNMORE.BROOKE HAFS.NBC26.AS THE MLB BEGINSTHEIR SEASON TODAY,ONE PLAYER TESTS







