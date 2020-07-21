Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park; Denver Police Searching For Suspect
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park; Denver Police Searching For Suspect
One person is dead after a deadly shooting at Civic Center Park.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnny_trouble

Mr. BLACK LIVES MATTER RT @CBSDenver: Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park - 1 person has died - @DenverPolice searching For shooter https://t.co/fMrjqr… 6 minutes ago

3oh3paromero

Paul 🍕and love 💜always❤️ RT @AnicaPadilla: Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park - 1 person has died - @DenverPolice searching For shooter https://t.co/K69… 7 minutes ago

AnicaPadilla

Anica Padilla Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park - 1 person has died - @DenverPolice searching For shooter… https://t.co/MXBWn01WPY 10 minutes ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Deadly Shooting: 3 Shot At Civic Center Park - 1 person has died - @DenverPolice searching For shooter… https://t.co/HHJht3srdC 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

3 Shot At Civic Center Park: Denver Police Searching For Suspect [Video]

3 Shot At Civic Center Park: Denver Police Searching For Suspect

Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Denver’s Civic Center Park and police are searching for the shooter. It happened just before 4 p.m. at 14th and Broadway.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published
Woman Killed, Man Arrested In Incident In Brooklyn Park; Officer Discharged Weapon But Didn't Hit Anyone [Video]

Woman Killed, Man Arrested In Incident In Brooklyn Park; Officer Discharged Weapon But Didn't Hit Anyone

A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following an incident in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:55Published
Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Tow Truck In Brooklyn Park [Video]

Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Tow Truck In Brooklyn Park

A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody following an incident in Brooklyn Park Tuesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:25Published