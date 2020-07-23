Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again.

Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in Manhattan.

But he was abruptly sent back to prison on July 10 when he refused to sign a gag order barring him from writing a book about Trump.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered that Cohen be released by 2 pm Friday, and accused the Bureau of Prisons of retaliating against him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again: https://t.co/wouAxY5Eyl #DonaldTrump 5 minutes ago

BardTheron

The Unseen Bard Once more with feeling Twitter. @phasingirl & @SatineLionheart https://t.co/BjEZHOzwvK 47 minutes ago

IrishImposition

Incredulous Michael Keaton Once more with feeling, for the first and last time this year:***the Yankees. 53 minutes ago

lovemesomebots

Schroedinger’s Bot @TheAntiTwitler @DavMicRot @KLoeffler @CollinsforGA This is gonna sound kinda judgy But that was lame Once more? With feeling? 1 hour ago

adelaidesgf

chlo ミ☆ @amyscntigos i’m gonna cry🥺 once i’m feeling a bit better we should deffo talk more esp with matt too bc he’s the best @adeIaldes!!!! 1 hour ago

kolsvein

Buy an•ti•fa on iTunes @patrickyova I know you had a Buffy Once More, With Feeling poster above your bed. 1 hour ago

ZenDonut

Daniel Gerichter RT @missladyniobe: Once more, with feeling. My piece for @FLAREdotcom about WE Charity is live (and trending, omg) for your reading/thinki… 1 hour ago

kozbisa

[email protected] @erinhahn_author has once again filled my heart with joy and left me with that warm and fuzzy feeling I am always c… https://t.co/VabkSky48S 1 hour ago